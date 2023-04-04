6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Sumatra, tremors felt in several Malaysian states

KUALA LUMPUR: A strong earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale hit North Sumatra, Indonesia at 10.59pm yesterday, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

MetMalaysia director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah said the earthquake with a depth of 86 kilometres (km) occurred 84km southwest of Padang Sidempuan, Indonesia.

He said tremors may be felt in Perak, Selangor, Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor.

“However, there is no tsunami threat to Malaysia,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (JPBM) also confirmed receiving a call regarding tremors felt by a resident of the Pudu Impian 1 Apartment in Jalan Cheras, here.

According to a spokesperson for JPBM KL, a fire team along with a machine was deployed to the location for further monitoring and inspection.

Checks on Twitter found that users from various locations also felt the tremors.

Among the reactions included seeking confirmation of the incident after feeling the ground shake.

“May those affected by the earthquake be safe and well,“ said a user. - Bernama