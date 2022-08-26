62 national service camp operators bankrupt, camps abandoned: Report

PETALING JAYA: Some 62 operators of National Service Training Programme (PLKN) campsites have either gone bankrupt or are waiting to be declared after bearing huge debts following the program’s abolition in 2018.

According to a report by Utusan Malaysia, it is estimated that RM984 million was spent to build the 82 PLKN campsites in the country.

Currently, 20 of the campsites are being rented out to the prisons and immigration departments, the police and the army.

The other 62 sites are either operating on a small scale or have been abandoned.

The report also added that PLKN operators failed to repay bank loans after investing up to RM12 million for each training camp.