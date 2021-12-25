62 Omicron cases detected, says Khairy (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 49 new cases of Covid-19 infection of the Omicron variant have been detected in Malaysia, bringing the cumulative number of cases of the variant in the country to 62.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said of the total, 61 cases are imported cases, while one is likely to be a local infection reported in Sarawak yesterday (Dec 24).

He said the Institute for Medical Research (IMR) conducted a PCR Genotyping Assay test on 145 Covid-19 positive samples among travellers from Dec 15 to 21 with 60 of them were identified as presumptive Omicron variant.

“On Dec 24, 45 of the 60 presumptive samples were confirmed Omicron variant through genome sequencing conducted by IMR,“ he told a press conference here, today.

He said the Institute of Health and Community Medicine, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (IHCM-UNIMAS) had detected four cases of the Omicron variant.

On the local infection of the Omicron variant, Khairy said, it involved a 38-year-old male Chinese national who had been working at an engineering company in Sarawak for three years.

He said the man was admitted to a Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) under the Sarawak General Hospital on Dec 20 after he tested positive for Covid-19 on Dec 18.

Following which, he said, the case sample was then sent to IHCM, UNIMAS for genomic sequencing tests and was confirmed positive for the Omicron variant on Dec 23.

“The case has no history of travelling abroad in the past three years. The cause of the infection has yet to be identified and the investigation will still be continued by the Kuching Division Health Office “ he said, adding that the man, who had completed the Covid-19 vaccination, was in stable condition.

Khairy said two contacts were identified, namely a driver and a social contact, with both of them having been instructed to undergo quarantine for 14 days, whereby the results of their first sample test found them negative for Covid-19.

He said due to the risk of the spread of the Omicron variant worldwide and detection of the cases in Malaysia, the Health Ministry, together with other agencies, had taken action to strengthen control at international gateways and screening of high-risk groups.

Effective last Dec 22, the Sarawak government also required all travellers from abroad to be quarantined at the first point of entry into the country before being allowed to enter the state and they will be released from quarantine only if their RTPCR test is negative, he added.

Meanwhile, with the excitement of the Christmas and coming New Year celebrations, Khairy reminded the public to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) and conduct self-test for Covid-19 using RTK Ag before visiting relatives, neighbours and friends.

