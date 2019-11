LAHAD DATU: A total of 62 snares, 51 bullet shells and a broken piece of firearm were among the items seized in the Ops Khazanah which was conducted from Nov 19 to 24 at the Tabin Wildlife Reserve.

Officials also found five deer antlers and skeletal remains of elephants, and arrested an individual in a shop within a plantation for possession of 22 birds without a permit.

Ops Khazanah was jointly conducted by the General Operations Force (GOF) Sabah Brigade Battalion 15, Sabah Forestry Department and Sabah Wildlife Department and WWF-Malaysia.

During the operation, 69 officials divided into five teams were deployed at different points in Tabin to combat wildlife crime and active poachers.

GOF Battalion 15 commanding officer Supt Toipi Lamat in a statement here today said aside from eradicating poaching, the operation had also become a training ground for GOF in counter insurgency warfare.

Sabah Wildlife Department director Augustine Tuuga said the joint Ops Khazanah marks the beginning of a new and enhanced way to combat wildlife crime.

“Moving forward, numerous joint patrolling efforts will be conducted as a result of this collaboration,” he added.

Sabah Chief Conservator of Forest, Datuk Mashor Mohd Jaini, said all agencies needed to work together with the support of the public to protect the forests.

“The success of the previous joint ops that led to the capture of wildlife crime offenders in Pitas and Sugut proved to be a fruitful collaboration between the two agencies in our bid to fight wildlife crimes,“ he added.

Although the Ops Khazanah ended last week, the PROTECT team – a special anti-poaching arm under the Sabah Forestry Department – will continue to patrol the borders of Tabin and other forests in Sabah.

WWF-Malaysia’s Head of Conservation Sabah, Dr Robecca Jumin, said WWF-Malaysia hopes that the Ops Khazanah collaboration would become the norm in the future to effectively stop poaching activities in the forests. - Bernama