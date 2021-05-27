6,200 fail to show up for vaccination appointments in N.Sembilan

PORT DICKSON: A total of 6,200 individuals who registered for phase two of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme in Negeri Sembilan did not turn up for their vaccination appointments from April until today.

State Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan said among their excuses was they did not check their MySejahtera application for appointment dates and vaccination centres (PPVs) were located far from home.

“Besides that, senior citizens have no one to send them to PPVs. There are also individuals who said that they have been identified as close contacts or tested positive for Covid-19,” he told reporters after visiting the vaccination centre at UCSI Hospital here, today.

Therefore, he urged the public to take their vaccination appointments seriously to help contain the worsening Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

In a related development, Veerapan said five private hospitals in the state would now serve as PPVs for the immunisation programme, namely the UCSI Hospital, Mawar Medical Centre, SALAM Senawang Specialist Hospital, KPJ Seremban Hospital and Nilai Medical Centre.

The vaccination exercise will also be carried out at eight clinics, namely Klinik Anda and Poliklinik Damai in Senawang; AMC Klinik, Klinik Icon and Klinik Daniel in Seremban 2; and Klinik Nisa, Klinik Desaria and Klinik Dr Lee in Nilai.

Veerapan said currently, there were 17 active Covid-19 clusters in Negeri Sembilan, four of which involved workplaces, community (four), religious gathering (five), high-risk group (two) and one each at educational institution and detention centre.

He added that Covid-19 infection was highest among individuals aged 18 to 60 years.

Negeri Sembilan recorded 370 new cases yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in the state to 23,813. — Bernama