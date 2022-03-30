627 detained over power theft for illegal bitcoin mining since 2020: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have detained a total of 627 individuals believed to have been involved in electricity theft for bitcoin mining activities from 2020 till now. Several items, worth RM69.8 million, related to the case were also confiscated.

Without disclosing further details, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said their arrest was made as a result of cooperation between Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and the Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ).

He said as a result of the cooperation, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has received nine Mitsubishi Triton four-wheel-drive vehicles from TNB to be used by the JSJ in combating electricity theft in the country.

“PDRM expresses its highest appreciation to TNB for its contribution,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

He said TNB chief executive officer Datuk Baharin Din handed over the vehicles to the PDRM at Menara 1, Bukit Aman here yesterday.

Acryl Sani advised the public to always be aware of illegal bitcoin mining activities and to channel any information about it to the police or TNB if any parties other than TNB representatives tamper with the TNB installation or do any connection to it.

“Premises owners are also asked to be vigilant before handing over their premises to tenants and to visit the premises regularly to inspect if premises are being misused,“ he added. — Bernama