PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry has reported 6,288 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 2,563,153.

Meanwhile, the R-naught (Covid-19 case reproduction rate) is above 1.00 in Selangor, Kelantan, Malacca, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah and Pahang.