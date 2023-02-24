63 eateries register for Menu Rahmah programme in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 63 eateries in Sabah have registered to participate in the Menu Rahmah programme since its launch on Jan 31, said state Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) director Georgie Abas.

He said the programme has received a very good response from traders in the state, with some eateries implementing the Menu Rahmah immediately after its launch.

He added that they would always monitor the eateries involved in the programme to ensure the meals provided met the set criteria in terms of price, quantity and quality.

“The Sabah KPDN continues to be committed to enhancing the implementation of the Menu Rahmah programme in the state by assisting in its promotion and announcements through various media channels, including social media.

“This is despite there being no aid provided in the form of finance or subsidy for this programme,” he said in a statement today.

The Menu Rahmah, which was launched by the KPDN, is aimed at providing a balanced and complete meal for lunch or dinner that has carbohydrates (rice), protein (chicken or fish) and vegetables and is priced reasonably at RM5 per plate.

Georgie said the latest participant of the programme is Kolej Teknologi Yayasan Sabah, which is also the first institution of higher learning (IPT) to offer the menu rahmah at its cafeteria and canteen in the state.

According to him, the Menu Rahmah programme is a private-driven initiative and the participation of food entrepreneurs is part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) to assist those in need. - Bernama