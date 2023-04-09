63 individuals arrested in raids at entertainment centres in JB

JOHOR BAHRU: The police arrested 63 individuals, including four foreigners, in raids at two entertainment centres in the city here early today.

Johor Police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat (pix) said the raids were conducted under a special operation carried out by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department and the Integrity and Standards Compliance Department, of the state police from about 12.45 am until 3 am today.

He said they were among 210 individuals who were rounded-up by the police during the raids at the two entertainment centres.

Those arrested, aged between 19 and 56 and included 22 women, are in remand for two days to facilitate investigation under Section 6 (1)(c) of the Immigration Act and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he added. -Bernama