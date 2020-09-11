63,000 patients nationwide benefit from Medical Relief Fund

KLUANG: Some 63,000 patients across the country have received aid from the Tabung Bantuan Perubatan (TBP) or Medical Relief Fund, established in 2005.

Health Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the fund to assist needy patien make part or full payment for the treatment cost or purchase rehabilitation equipment or medicines.

“The aid covers disciplines like cardiology, orthopaedics and otorhinolaryngology ( ENT), rehabilitation as well as nine other disciplines.

“Since 2014, the allocation for TBP has been increased to RM40,000 each year to assist the less fortunate receive medical aid.

“Besides the TBP, there are other forms of aid introduced such as Peka B40, subsidy for haemodialysis at government hospitals and MySalam to assist the people.

“For MySalam, I have asked each hospital in the country to have a MySalam corner to make it easy for the officers to provide information and assistance to those in need,“ he told reporters at the handing-out of aid under the ministry’s TBP at Enche Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital, here, today.

Also present were Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman, R. Vidyananthan and State Health director, Dr. Aman Rabu.

Dr. Aman said for Johor, 111 patients had received aid amounting to RM1.19 million under the TBP up to August this year, with 39 of them comprising ENT patients.

“In 2018, 333 applications were approved involving a sum of RM2,147,776.76 and in 2019, 326 patients received aid amounting to RM2,425,133.50,“ he added.-Bernama