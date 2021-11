PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry has reported 6,380 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 2,569,533.

Earlier, the CovidNow portal revealed that a total of 68 new Covid-19 fatalities were recorded on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative death toll to 6,036.

Of the number, 12 deaths were classified as “brought-in-dead”.