643 arrested for violating MCO

PETALING JAYA: A total of 643 individuals were arrested yesterday for violating the movement control order (MCO).

“A total of 20 individuals were remanded while the remaining 623 were issued compounds,” Senior Minister (Defence ) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yakoob said.

The offences committed were not wearing face masks (144), ignoring social distancing (133), failing to provide equipment for contact tracing registration (112), premises operating beyond set time limit or without permission (34), crossing states and districts without permission (112), leaving home with no proper reason (42) and others (66).

Furthermore, Ismail Sabri said 4,460 teams under the compliance task force conducted checks at 19,730 premises including supermarkets, restaurants, factories, banks, government offices, hawker centers and land, air and water terminals.

He said Ops Benteng that involved the Armed Forces, police, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), and the Malaysian Border Security Agency (AKSEM) had arrested a total of 14 illegal immigrants and confiscated five land vehicles.

A total of 744 individuals returned to Malaysia through international border entrances yesterday and all of them were placed at quarantine stations throughout the country.

Since April 20 till yesterday, a total of 15,063 inspections had been done by the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) involving 8,549 construction sites nationwide.

Yesterday, nine construction sites were inspected throughout Malaysia and eight were found to be following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) while two were not.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Human Resources (KSM) recorded a total of 8,717 foreign workers having undergone screening tests and of that number, 299 individuals were confirmed positive for Covid-19.

Cumulatively, since Dec 1 last year, a total of 305,620 foreign workers have undergone screenings that involved 13,202 employers.

Of these, a total of 6,028 individuals were confirmed positive while 299,592 individuals tested negative.