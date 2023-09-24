6,449 housewives in Melaka contribute to SKSSR scheme

MELAKA: A total of 6,449 housewives in Melaka have contributed to the Social Security Organisation’s (Socso) Housewives’ Social Security Scheme (SKSSR), as of Sept 10, since it came into force in December last year.

State Socso director Abd Razak Omar said the agency will continue to make more aggressive efforts to raise awareness, among the target group, to take advantage of the social security protection scheme against domestic disasters and disability, while managing the household.

“Socso will also take a proactive approach by travelling all over Melaka, including in the Orang Asli settlements, to disseminate information about the protection of the SKSSR, so that it reaches the community, as well as carrying out programmes with community leaders in their respective areas.

“All women, whether married or unmarried, who manage the household on a full-time or part-time basis, including a wife, mother, divorcee, widow or a single mother, who have not reached the age of 55, can contribute to SKSSR,” he said.

He said this to reporters at the SKSSR Community Leader programme, which was conducted by the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports and Hang Tuah Jaya Member of Parliament, Adam Adli Abdul Halim, at the Ayer Keroh Socso office here today.

As many as 140 housewives in the Hang Tuah Jaya parliamentary constituency received a total of RM13,200 in sponsorship for SKSSR protection contributions, in conjunction with the programme.

Abd Razak said through the protection scheme, contributors are eligible to receive, among others, medical benefits, permanent disability, regular treatment allowance, physical rehabilitation or dialysis facilities, funeral management benefits and survivor’s pension, in addition to invalidity protection benefits.

“Socso calls on all eligible community members to ensure that they are protected under the scheme, so that if any unforeseen calamity occurs, they will receive appropriate assistance,” he said.-Bernama