649 held for flouting SOPs

PETALING JAYA: The crackdown on those breaking the standard operating procedures (SOPs) continued with 649 individuals being arrested on Sunday, said Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said 606 were issued compounds while 43 were remanded.

“Despite the constant reminder to follow the SOPs, there those who remain stubborn and continue to ignore it,“ he said.

Ismail Sabri said 213 people were detained for not wearing a face mask, 151 for ignoring social distancing, 75 in entertainment centres, 67 for failing to provide screening equipment and 143 for other offences.

He said in view of the forthcoming Deepavali celebration on Nov 14, the National Security Council (NSC) has been tasked with coming up with new SOPs in about two week after the conditional movement control order (CMCO ends in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya.

He said once the SOPs have been finalised, they will be tabled during the council’s meeting before being announced.

He added the SOPs are expected to cover what can be done and what cannot be done since Deepavali will likely involve bazaars and programmes in the weeks leading up to Nov 14.

Ismail Sabri said as part of Ops Benteng, the authorities detained 92 illegal immigrants and seized four vehicles.

He said 26 people were arrested at a single location, Kolam Udang Agriculture, in Johor Baru.

He said Malaysians working in Singapore are allowed to return and they can do so by applying for a pass.

He said they can do so by applying for MyTravelPass at www.imi.gov.my

He added those who do not want to do so can go directly to the Sultan Abu

Bakar complex but they will have to undergo a 14 day quarantine.

He said the Kepayan prison and its staff quarters in Kota Kinabalu will be placed under enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

He said the EMCO for the prison which will involve 3,511 people, including prisoners and prison staff, will begin tomorrow (Oct 20) and will be in force until Nov 2.