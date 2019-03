JOHOR BARU: Sixty-five more people were admitted to hospital as of last night due to the chemical waste pollution in Sungai Kim Kim, bringing the total of those still treated for toxic inhalation in the case to 371 people, from 491 people yesterday.

Johor Health, Environment and Agriculture Committee chairman Dr Sahruddin Jamal, in a statement today, said eight people were still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and they were reported to be in stable condition.

He said works to clean up the river were in progress by contractors under the supervision of the Department of Environment.

The cleaning works are being carried out round the clock in three shifts, he added.

He reiterated the need for the public to no go near the site of the cleaning works that were being carried out.

As at 3 pm yesterday, 4,035 people had sought treatment due to the contamination. — Bernama