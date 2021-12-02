65 students at Cyberjaya boarding school test positive for Covid-19

PUTRAJAYA: Sixty-five Form One and Form Two students at Sekolah Seri Puteri in Cyberjaya have tested positive for Covid-19.

The matter was informed via a tweet on the official Twitter account of Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin’s communications team last night.

According to the tweet, Radzi visited the school to check on the current situation.

“This is the first time a boarding school reported these many cases. Pray that all affairs will be eased,” according to the tweet.

Last year, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said it could close any school in the country for seven days if a Covid-19 case is detected without having to wait for the Health Ministry’s confirmation.

Educational institutions under the MOE in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Melaka resumed operations on Nov 1 following their shift to Phase Four under the National Recovery Plan from October 18. — Bernama