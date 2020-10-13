660 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: An alarming 660 new positive Covid-19 cases were reported as of noon today, making it eight straight days of record high numbers. This brings the total active cases in the country to 5,345.

Of the new positive cases, 658 were local infections involving 618 locals and 40 non-citizens, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said at a press conference today.

A total of 443 cases were reported in Sabah, 76 cases in Selangor while Kedah had 60 cases from the Tembok Cluster; Penang (23), Federal Territory of Labuan (19); Perak (16); Johor (10); Kuala Lumpur (10); Negeri Sembilan (two) and Pahang (One).

“Two imported cases who were infected abroad involved two non-citizens, one from India which were reported in Labuan and one from Nepal which was reported in Kuala Lumpur,” Noor Hisham said.

There were four fatalities today, taking the cumulative death figure to 163. Noor Hisham Abdullah said 350 individuals have recovered, bringing the total discharged to 11,372.

Six more new clusters have been found today, involving four clusters in Sabah and one each in Selangor and Penang.

Noor Hisham said the new clusters bring the total active clusters nationwide to 70.

Among the clusters identified in Sabah are Semarak cluster, Bina cluster, Sabindo cluster and Bestari cluster while in Selangor, it is the Bah Kenangan cluster and the Penjara Jawi cluster in Penang.

“The Semarak cluster was identified in Tawau district with the index case for the cluster (case 12200th ) identified Covid-19 positive from screening on a symptomatic individual on Oct 3 and was admitted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Close contact screenings found 13 more positive cases,” he said.

Commenting on the Bina cluster identified in Beaufort, Sabah, he said the index case for the cluster tested positive for the virus during admission screening at Sipitang Hospital on Oct 10.