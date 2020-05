KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 668 Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department firefighters, which is 80 % of the department’s manpower, will be on duty during Aidilfitri this year, said its director Fire Assistant Commissioner Md Hilman Abd Rashid.

He said out of the total 836 personnel, only 20 % or 168 personnel, were allowed to take leave for this year’s festive season.

“Those who will be on duty will be involved in monitoring and patrolling in identified locations and to be prepared for any emergency cases

“They will increase monitoring and patrolling especially in dangerous locations or accident-prone areas, (to be involved in) fire fighting operations, and monitoring sea recreation activities to prevent accidents,” he told reporters here today.

He said this year, the department was giving less focus to monitoring the East Coast Expressway Phase 2 (LPT 2) compared to previous festive seasons, due to the reduced number of vehicle movement following the ban on interstate travel.

“However, we have increased monitoring and patrolling at all federal and state roads, and around housing areas over the last few days until after Aidilfitri.

“Patrolling will be carried out three times a day during peak hours when the roads are busy, to enable us to provide emergency assistance if needed,” he said. -Bernama