67 patrons of entertainment centres fined RM1,000 each

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 67 individuals, all locals, were compounded RM1,000 each following raids conducted on three entertainment centres here last night, said Kuala Lumpur Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) chief Datuk Azman Ayob.

These entertainment centres, according to the standard operating procedure (SOP) under Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN), are still not allowed to operate.

“Intelligence carried out found that all three centres had flouted Regulation 17 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Under Phase Four of PPN 2021 (conducting banned activities in pubs and night clubs), that is currently in force,” he said in a statement today.

Azman also said that three more compounds of RM1,000 each were issued to the owners of the three entertainment premises.

“The public is advised to always comply with the SOP which is still in force so as to reduce the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

Azman urged those with information on the violation of Covid-19 SOP, especially at nearby entertainment centres, to channel them via the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol (VSP) application which could be downloaded to their smart phones. — Bernama