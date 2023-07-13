6,735 Rela personnel to be deployed during 15th state election

KEPALA BATAS: A total of 6,735 members of the Volunteers Corps Department (Rela) will be mobilised during the 15th state election in six states namely Penang, Kedah, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Terengganu and Kelantan.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah (pix) said Rela personnel play an important role together with security forces such as police to look after the country’s security.

“We are aware that the state polls will take place in six states and July 29 will be the nomination of candidates followed by voting on August 12. So of course Rela members will be together with other security personnel to carry out their duties and responsibilities to ensure the smooth running of state election.

“We will place Rela members in all places, especially the identified hotspots and I have been informed that they will follow the instructions of other security personnel, especially the police,“ he told reporters after attending the Ramah Mesra programme with Penang Rela members here today.

He added that the police and Rela have experience in facing elections, therefore, police and Rela are fully prepared.

Meanwhile, Shamsul Anuar said the Home Ministry is committed to strengthening and empowering Rela to become a department that remains relevant.

“So to ensure that this role can continue to be carried out well, the government has taken into account RELA’s physical needs and also skill development.

“To this end, the government has allocated RM86 million to upgrade three RELA training centre under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP). The training centres are the Rela Malaysia Training Academy, the Northern Region Rela Training Centre and the Eastern Region Rela Training Centre,“ he said.

Next, the government has also approved RM1.36 million for the procurement of equipment for the Border Rela, which includes personal safety equipment such as bulletproof vests and helmets, in addition to allocating RM3 million under 12MP for the procurement of post-flood equipment. -Bernama