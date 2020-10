PETALING JAYA: A total of 674 individuals were arrested yesterday for violating the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

“A total of 91 individuals were remanded while the remaining 583 individuals were issued compounds,” Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said in a press statement today.

The offences committed were not wearing face masks (170), ignoring social distancing (53), failing to provide equipment for contact tracing registration (80), attending nightclub and pub activities (325), operating past set hours (four), exiting areas under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (PKPD) without proper reason (four), illegal immigrants (22), going against PKPP rules (seven), operating with a valid licence (two) and misuse of social pass (seven).