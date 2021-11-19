67,552 scam cases reported in Malaysia since 2017 -SC

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 67,552 scam cases have been reported in Malaysia since 2017, according to the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC).

Losses totalling RM2.23 billion had been recorded from 2017 until June 20, 2021.

The SC said the cases involved the impersonation of banks and authorities, as well as e-commerce and investment scams.

“Scammers will call you up and pretend to be from the authorities or a bank and ask for your personal details to transfer your money or they will offer you a cheap deal for expensive items and ask you to pay first, and fail to deliver,” said the SC on its website.

Impersonation of banks or authorities and the promise of high returns without risk are among the most common ways used by scammers.

The SC also reminded consumers to check information using the official channels of the authorities, be always alert, and report any suspicious offer to the authorities.

-Bernama