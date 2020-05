GEORGE TOWN: A total of 6,795 foreign workers in the construction sector in the state has been screened for Covid-19 to ensure that they were free from the virus before returning to work.

State Housing, Local Government, Urban and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo (pix) said the workers comprised 4,923 were in the island, and 1,872 others in Seberang Perai on the mainland.

“Among those on the island, 2,067 were tested negative, while 2,856 others were awaiting results.

“In Seberang Perai, 301 were tested negative while the remaining were still waiting for their results,” he told reporters after observing the Covid-19 screenings on foreign workers at Padang Polo here today. - Bernama