68 Covid-19 deaths reported

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported a total of 68 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

Of the total, 12 were classified as brought-in-dead (BID). The death toll now stands at 29,837.

This is a significant increase from the 40 deaths reported the day before.

Perak recorded the highest number of new deaths at 13, making up 19.1 per cent of the newly reported fatalities.

The remaining deaths were in Selangor (10), Terengganu (9), Sarawak (8), Johor (4), Kedah (4), Kuala Lumpur (4), Kelantan (3), Malacca (3), Negeri Sembilan (3), Pahang (3), Sabah (3) and Penang (1).

There were no deaths reported in Perlis, Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 66,793 active cases, including 536 in Intensive Care Units (ICU), 251 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,563,153.