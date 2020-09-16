68 nabbed for flouting RMCO - Ismail Sabri

PETALING JAYA: A total of 68 individuals were arrested by the police for not complying with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the recovery movement control order (RMCO) yesterday.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the offences were failure to follow orders, failure to produce identification records, not wearing a face mask, not complying with physical distancing and failure to pay the quarantine bill.

The arrests were made by the compliance operation task force led by the police which conducted 59,899 inspections yesterday.

A total of 3,123 task force teams which included 12,873 members conducted inspections at 3,682 supermarkets, 4,949 restaurants, 1,203 hawkers, 1,345 factories, 3,732 banks and 928 government offices.

Transportation hubs such as land, sea and air transport terminals also faced inspections.

Operation Benteng, which was set up to control borders and put a lid on the amount of undocumented migrants, set up 79 roadblocks and successfully detained 120 foreigners who were without proper documentation and also seized three boats and four land transports.

Ismail Sabri added that the government will take stern action against any party who tries to enter the country illegally and enforcement agencies will continue to tighten border area controls.

Ismail Sabri also mentioned that the public sanitation operation which is under the purview of the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has performed 9,968 sanitation operations in 135 zones since May 30.

“A total of 13,008 premises have been sanitised which include 2,712 commercial centres, 5,727 government buildings, 1,599 residential areas, 2,616 public spaces and 354 supermarkets.”

From July 24 to Sept 15, 29,438 individuals have returned to Malaysia from 32 countries which include the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, India, UAE, Japan, Turkey, South Korea, Iran, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Taiwan, China, UK, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Egypt, Spain, France, Australia, New Zealand and the USA.

Out of that total, 9,737 individuals are undergoing quarantine, 71 are being treated at hospitals and 19,630 individuals have been discharged.