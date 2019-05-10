68% of Malacca’s PH’s pledges fulfilled: CM

MALACCA: 58 or 68% of the 85 pledges that Pakatan Harapan (PH) made in its 14th general election manifesto for the state have been fulfilled, according to Chief Minister Adly Zahari.

He said the remaining 27 initiatives, or 32%, were in the process of being implemented.

Adly, who is also Malacca PH chairman, said he was confident that every initiative in the manifesto could be realised within the five-year mandate given by the people.

“We are on the right track. If we compare the achievement in relation to time, we have only used 20% of the five years mandate to achieve the 68%, hence, we have a bigger chance to complete the whole manifesto,” he told reporters, here today.

Earlier, he attended the monthly assembly held in conjunction with PH’s first anniversary as the Malacca state government at Dewan Seri Negeri, Ayer Keroh here.

Yesterday, in a special report, Bernama revealed the findings of a review by the Tun Perak Institute here, which said that 41 promises in the Malacca PH manifesto had been fulfilled.

Adly said the locals should grab the opportunities in the initiatives implemented by the state government such as affordable homes.

“We will expound to the people on our first year achievements. It is very important for the people to know about the initiatives such as Rumah Peduli, Rumah Belia,“ he said.

He said the state government would evaluate every initiative and through feedback from the people would decide whether to proceed with the initiative to the next phase or to improve its implementation.

He also acknowledged that the implementation of the initiatives could not be realised without the support and commitment of the civil servants entrusted to deliver the best to the people.

“As to the assessment of this administration and our one-year achievement, we leave it to the people of Malacca,” he said. - Bernama