68% of Malaysians want Covid-19 vaccine shot

PUTRAJAYA: Sixty eight percent of Malaysians want to get the Covid-19 vaccine jab based on statistics of the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof.

According to Nadma statistics, only 16 percent of the people in the country are still unsure whether to receive Covid-19 vaccine shots or not, he said.

“Our target is get 80 percent of the people vaccinated . As such information disseminated on the vaccination programme should be accurate so as not to create suspicion among the people apart from seeking the cooperation of all parties to ensure the success of the programme.

“Correct information should be spread to give confidence to Malaysians to take the vaccine jab,” he told reporters after chairing the Special National Disaster Management Committee Meeting No. 1 here today.

He said the people should not worry about Covid-19 vaccine used in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as they have been approved by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA).

“Each individual should cooperate with the government and get the vaccine shot ...there is no need to choose which vaccine and should receive them when the vaccine is available,” he said.

Mohd Redzuan said the Covid-19 Eradication Agency (ABC-19) comprising volunteers would be set up to encourage and assist the community register for Covid-19 vaccine.

Apart from that, the District Disaster Management Committees (JPBD) have been told to activate the Disaster Operation Control Centre (PKOB) which would act like a war room to launch ABC-19 mobilisation.

“ABC-19 will manage vaccination registration and the volunteers would be at district and state levels,” he said. — Bernama