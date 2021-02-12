680 arrested for flouting COVID-19 SOPs

PETALING JAYA: The number of people arrested for flouting the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) rose to a high of 680 yesterday, with the biggest offenders (146) being those who failed to physically distance.

Other offenders included those who still attempted to cross district and state borders (117), followed by night club activities (106), not donning face masks (86), failure to prepare equipment to record temperature (64), going out of home without valid reason (36), ferrying additional passengers (25), operating beyond stipulated hours (23) and others (77).

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a statement also said 21 illegal immigrants were arrested while 10 vehicles were confiscated.

“A total of 9,138 foreign workers were screened for Covid-19 yesterday, and out of that 120 tested positive,” he said.

The Human Resource Ministry confirmed 362,067 foreign workers involving 16,520 employers had undergone screening to date.

Of this total, 7,016 tested positive while 355, 051 were negative.

Ismail Sabri also confirmed that two localities at the rehabilitation and staff quarters in Batu Gajah, Kinta in Perak and several villages in Besut Terengganu will be under the Enhanced Movement Control Order from Feb 14 to Feb 27.

The compliance task force also conducted 68,835 checks across various restaurants, markets, banks, factories and government buildings yesterday.

Besides that, 89 premises in 41 zones were sanitised.

Ismail Sabri also confirmed food supplies are readily available.