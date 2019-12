SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (Maqis) in Selangor seized 6,8887kg of Chinese medicinal herbs worth RM213,145 during inspection at the entrance to the North Klang Port here, last Tuesday.

Its director, Dr Tarmisal Alimin said the seizure was made about 3.30pm after the consignment was found not in compliance with the stipulated Maqis import requirements.

The results of the examination showed that the importer of the Chinese medicinal herbs did not comply with the import requirements as the import permit number for the raw herb consignment was not stated in the phytosanitary certificate, he said in a statement.

In not doing so, he said, the importer had breached the condition in the import permit, which is an offence under Section 15(1) of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection services Act 2011 and faced a fine of up to RM100,000, or imprisonment for up to six years, or both, if found guilty. — Bernama