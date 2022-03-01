69 Commando remains relevant through constant evolution

TAIPING: The 69 Commando Unit of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), which was initially established to focus on jungle warfare and defeat the communist terrorists Polis Diraja Malaysia (PDRM), is still relevant today as they are now capable of operating in various environments, including urban and built up areas.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Razarudin Husain said the evolution of the unit, which can operate on land, air and sea, to take on any violent crisis is a very proud achievement.

“The force leadership will continue to ensure that the 69 Commando will be given attention and priority in the procurement of weapons, special equipment and assets to balance the quality of human resource with the most suitable weaponry and assets.

“I believe that with quality human resource management and the correct equipment, the level of readiness for a team like the 69 Commando will always be at the optimum,” he said during his speech at the 69 Commando Beret Presentation and Basic Training Series 1/2021 closing ceremony at the 69 Commando Special Warefare Training Branch outdoor training base in Trong here today.

He said 69 Commando is a unit that possessed its own unique qualities and standard as well as the ability to operate on land, air and sea, which enabled the unit to perform assignments relating to security and public order issues in a more versatile manner.

He said the unit, established to take on the communist threat in the country’s jungles, had very high level skills in jungle warfare, and their tracking and detection skills were proven through various successful operations.

“69 Commando members also have high endurance while conducting operations and prolonged movements in the jungle, along with very high combat skills. This was clearly proven in their victories in a series of battles against the communist terrorists.

“I have high hopes that the jungle warfare skills of 69 Commando can be improved, along with the mastery of Grid warfare in forested areas used for oil palm and rubber plantations.

“Drawing lessons from the incursion by armed members of the Sulu Sultanate in 2013 that occurred in jungle and plantation areas, I believe that 69 Commando is prepared with their series of various continous training to improve team skills in Grid warfare,” he said.

A total of 29 junior police officers out of the 103 police officers who participated in the basic training successfully completed the course today.

They also received their 69 Commando Sand Beret, the unit’s coveted headgear, in honour of their achievement. - Bernama