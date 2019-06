KUALA LUMPUR: In just four days since the launch of Ops Selamat 15 in conjunction with the ‘balik kampung’ exodus, 69 people have died in road accidents nationwide.

The traffic safety police operation also recorded 7,012 accidents, involving 10,042 vehicles since its’ launch on May 29.

Over 60% of the accidents occurred in Selangor, Johor and Kuala Lumpur, with these areas chalking up the highest number of traffic summonses.

Federal police corporate communications head SAC Datin Asmawati Ahmad said up till Saturday, police issued a total of 96,127 summonses to errant road users in 1,238 operations nationwide.

She said 158 burglary cases were reported at homes, shops and offices.

Inspector General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador, who launched Ops Selamat 15, had warned errant motorists that police would take a “total enforcement” approach during the operation, especially at accident hotspots.

He said between three and four million vehicles are expected to be on the road at any one time during the season.

Abdul Hamid said although heavy traffic is expected, he urged motorists to be patient during their travel.

He said about 4,500 police personnel would be on duty to ensure traffic flow is smooth and orderly.

Throughout last year’s two-week long Ops Selamat 13 held during Hari Raya, 22,411 accidents cases and 248 fatalities were reported.

Police said more than half of the fatal crashes were caused by the loss of control of vehicles by drivers. Other factors were due to reckless overtaking, going against traffic flow and tailgating.

Motorcyclists and their pillion riders made up to almost 60% of those killed.