69 local authorities achieved level of sustainability — Reezal Merican

PUTRAJAYA: Sixty-nine out of the 102 local authorities (PBT) assessed through the Malaysian Urban Rural National Indicators for Sustainable Development (MURNInets) system this year have achieved a level of sustainability, said Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican (pix).

The remaining 33 local authorities which were assessed through the same system, meanwhile, achieved a moderate level of sustainability, he said at the 2021 Sustainable City and 2021 Green Neighbourhood Award ceremony virtually today.

The MURNInets system was created by the Federal Department of Town and Country Planning (PLANMalaysia) since 1998 to measure the sustainability level of towns and its implementation is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and New Urban Agenda.

The Sustainable City measurement in Malaysia is implemented based on the MURNInets framework, which comprises five strategies, six dimension, 20 themes and 39 indicators that were formulated based on the country’s main development policy relating to economy, social and physical.

“This measurement of sustainable city will enhance the efforts of the local authorities in providing the best services to the public and, subsequently, raise the urban sustainability and livability levels in the respective areas,” he said.

Reezal Merican said sustainable city and green neighbourhood aspects were vital components in achieving the Liveable Malaysia aspiration in line with the goals of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

He said the aspiration would be used as the foundation to mobilise the efforts of individuals, communities, local authorities and state authorities to work together towards a more prosperous and inclusive Malaysian Family framework.

“We are all the Malaysian Family, irrespective of whether we are in the urban or rural areas, who dream of a life of comfort, surrounded by a neighbourhood that is sustainable, green and safe.

“A prosperous and liveable sustainable city that is supported by green neighbourhood is an aspiration in the development of the country in line with the spirit of the Malaysian Family, which emphasises the quality of people’s well-being and urban sustainability,” he said.

On Sept 30, the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) announced that it would make the Liveable Malaysia agenda the main focus in the successful planning of the 12MP for the well-being of the “Malaysian Family” concept.

It said that the priority areas in the 12MP that touch on the ministry’s functions and roles are to ensure the provision of adequate, quality and affordable housing; improving the living standards of poor households; monitoring and evaluating efforts and implementation towards achieving urban sustainability.

Meanwhile, at the ceremony today, 12 local authorities were chosen as the most sustainable PBT areas based on three categories, namely City Council, Municipal Council and District Council.

Among the recipients of the sustainable city recognition were Putrajaya Corporation, Kajang Municipal Council and Labis District Council. — Bernama