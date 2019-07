SINGAPORE: A total of 7,500 sachets of chewing tobacco were found hidden beneath stacks of curry puffs in a Malaysia-registered van at Tuas Checkpoint, according to Singapore Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) today.

In its latest Facebook update, ICA said its officers stopped the van with a consignment declared as curry puffs for further checks on June 29.

The case, involving a 32-year-old male Malaysian driver and a 30-year-old male Malaysian passenger, was referred to the Health Sciences Authority for follow-up actions, it said.

“Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore’s security,” said the Authority.

ICA said it will continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles to prevent smuggling attempts of undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives or other contrabands.

The same methods of concealment used by smugglers may be used by terrorists to smuggle firearms and explosives to carry out attacks in Singapore, it said. — Bernama