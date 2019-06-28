7,850 contraband cigarette packets from Philippines seized in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU: The Marine Police here seized 7,850 contraband cigarette packets of various brands, believed to be from the Philippines, in a raid in Kampung Desa Bajau here, yesterday.

Sabah Marine Police (Region 4) commander ACP Mohamad Pajeri Ali said the cigarettes with an unpaid tax value of RM16,750 were found in a pile of black plastic.

“Prior to the incident, a team from the Marine Intelligence Unit saw a group of men behaving in a suspicious manner in the village at 8.30pm.

“Upon approaching the group, they all fled and disappeared in the vicinity of the village,“ he said in a statement here today.

According to Mohamad Pajeri, the cigarettes were taken to the Lahad Datu Marine Police Operations headquarters for further action and the case was being investigated under the Customs Act 1967. — Bernama