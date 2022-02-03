7 Covid-19 deaths for second consecutive day

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported a total of 7 new Covid-19 fatalities yesterday, bringing the cumulative death toll to 31,992.

From the newly reported deaths yesterday, two of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead cases.

Kelantan and Pahang recorded the highest number of new deaths at 2 each, making up 28.6 per cent of the newly reported fatalities.

The remaining deaths were in Johor, Negeri Sembilan and Terengganu with one each.

There were no deaths in the other states and federal territories.

There were 59,685 active cases reported at midnight.

Of these, 3,154 cases were receiving treatment in the hospital, including 112 in intensive care units (ICU), 54 requiring respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,882,060.