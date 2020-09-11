7-day-old baby bitten by pet hound dog, loses hand

MELAKA: A seven-day-old baby girl lost her right hand after being bitten by a Plott hound pet dog at a house in Bachang here on Tuesday.

Melaka Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Mohd Nor Yhazid Idris said prior to the 9 am incident, the baby had been placed by her 39-year-old aunt in a cradle near the front grille of the house to get some sunlight as the infant had developed jaundice.

He said when the aunt returned to tend to the baby, she saw that the baby’s right hand had been bitten by one of the family’s pet dogs through the grille.

Mohd Nor Yhazid said the baby was rushed to the Mahkota Hospital for treatment, but the family was asked to take her to the Melaka Hospital.

“The victim was later referred to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for specialist treatment,“ he added.

According to Mohd Nor Yhazid, initial investigations found that the guard dog had been left untied in the house’s compound, and the case is being investigated under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001/289 of the Penal Code.-Bernama