7-Eleven launches Aidilfitri festivity campaign

KUALA LUMPUR: 7-Eleven, the brand that introduced the “convenience store” concept to Malaysians, has launched three items to benefit the needy, those celebrating Hari Raya and also its customers.

On Wednesday, together with an NGO, the Semurni Kasih programme, “Hari-Hari Hari Raya” initiative and a new menu for 7-CAFe were launched by 7-Eleven co-CEOs and executive directors Wong Wai Keong and Tan U-Ming.

Semurni Kasih is part of 7-Eleven’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, while the Hari-Hari Hari Raya campaign offers promotions and discounts at all 7-CAFe outlets.

7-CAFe is 7-Eleven’s own cafe, which offers ready-to-eat food such as fresh croffles, which is a croissant and waffle hybrid, and other ready-to-eat meals and snacks. Wong and Tan said the company constantly makes an effort to reach as many people as possible with its CSR programmes, which can also involve organisations such as NGOHub.

“Through NGOHub, that has been working together with us for the past eight years, we aim to enable, empower and serve NGOs from all over the country.”

NGOHub is an umbrella organisation for multiple NGOs such as orphanages, care centres, community centres, youth organisations and many more.

Wong said the company hoped the public will support the CSR programme.

“It is totally different from the government’s Rahmah initiative. It is easy to make a contribution to Semurni Kasih.”

He explained that to contribute to the needy, all a 7-Eleven customer has to do is: Buy items at a 7-Eleven branch, place the purchased items in the Semurni Kasih donation box provided at the outlet and 7-Eleven will distribute the items to those in need.

Tan said: “We aim to encourage more shoppers at 7-Eleven stores to join in the effort of this CSR programme, to contribute to the less fortunate members of our community, especially during this holy month of Ramadan.”

The Hari-Hari Hari Raya Campaign is run via the 7-CAFe, which will offer promotions such as rebate vouchers and discounts from April 17 to May 21, where customers can enjoy discounted prices and other benefits. Wong also announced that the 100th 7-CAFe was opened in Bukit Jalil Tropika last month, thanks to the overwhelming demand for more of those cafes.

“We plan to expand and have 7-CAFes beyond the Klang Valley, to cater to the demand.”

Spokesperson of the NGOHub, Chun Wah Hoo, said: “Working with 7-Eleven, NGOHub has created opportunities for three care centres and one orphanage located in various areas around Klang Valley to be part of this event.”

Representatives from the centres and orphanage were present at the launch on Wednesday, which also held an iftar event.

Two of them were Pusat Jagaan Nur Sakinah in Damansara Damai and Pusat Jagaan Al-Fatah in Semenyih.

Pusat Jagaan Nur Sakinah spokesperson Siti Roqaiyah said she was grateful to 7-Eleven for its CSR programme that helps the needy.

“I’m tremendously thankful to 7-Eleven for inviting us to this event. This is my first time joining iftar with 7-Eleven. Our kids enjoyed the entire event that had good food, games and entertainment,” she told theSun.

Another Pusat Jagaan Al-Fatah spokesperson, Azlan who preferred to be identified without a last name said: “This is the first time we joined such an event. The 7-Eleven staff are wonderful, making us feel included throughout the event. The co-CEOs and the staff were also friendly.”