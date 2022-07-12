7-Eleven Malaysia contributes boats, life jackets to PDRM for flood rescue ops

PUTRAJAYA: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) today received a contribution from franchise company 7-Eleven Malaysia, which includied 30 inflatable boats and 300 form life jackets for use by the force when conducting flood rescue operations.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the addition of the assets and rescue equipment received will help improve the quality of PDRM’s services, especially in flood operations.

“The boats will be distributed to PDRM’s departments, namely 12 units to the General Operations Force, the Federal Reserve Unit (nine), the Marine Police (five) while the Special Action Unit and 69 Kommando force will each receive two units,“ he said at the handover ceremony here today.

The text of his speech was read out by Bukit Aman Department of Internal Security and Public Order director Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali.

In addition to the boats and life jackets, 7-Eleven Malaysia also donated 30 boat engines and also basic necessities that will be distributed to flood victims, The the total amount of the contribution is estimated to be about RM490,000.

Hazani in a press conference after the handover said PDRM also plans to set up mobile kitchens as part of the post-flood initiative in the food preparation process.

“Based on past experience, there were parties who sent food but we found that it was stale and could not be eaten by the flood victims. So if we have mobile kitchenS, we can cook in the field and distribute food to the flood victims and the personnel involved,“ he said.

He said the food preparation will be done by PDRM itself, and at the same time welcomes contributions from the private sector and corporate bodies to participate in the initiative.

Meanwhile, Hazani said PDRM was fully prepared to deal with flood and post-flood situations.

“We are ready, almost 70,000 personnel from all agencies, including the police, the military... all agencies (involved) are ready, including the back-up teams,“ he said. - Bernama