KUALA LUMPUR: In light of recent developments and as part of its initiatives to support the government’s call to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, 7-Eleven Malaysia will now be operating from 7am till 11pm daily effective today until March 31.

Certain locations will see an earlier closure time and this is subject to the respective local authorities’ guidelines and the period outlined may be extended or reduced upon review of the future situation as well as advice from the relevant authorities.

7-Eleven Malaysia said it remains dedicated to meeting the needs of the community but the safety and well-being of the community and its workforce is of utmost importance hence the decision.

It reiterated to the public that there are sufficient stocks nationwide and for everybody to adhere to the Government’s Movement Control Order (MCO) as well as play our part in keeping our community safe.

It apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked its customers for their understanding and request that for the public to refer to 7-Eleven Malaysia’s official social media accounts @7ElevenMalaysia for updates as well as provide feedback.

Alternatively, for any further queries, please contact: marketing@7eleven.com.my