PETALING JAYA: If you get a Whatsapp message offering cryptocurrency from 7-Eleven outlets, beware. The operator of the chain of 24-hour stores has warned that this is a scam.

The Whatsapp message directs consumers to sign up at https://7elevencoins.com/ and provide their personal details if they wish to get the digital coins.

In a statement issued today, 7-Eleven Malaysia cautioned against falling for the ruse, saying that its brand had been used without authorisation.

It advised consumers against clicking on the link or any other links that seem dubious, nor provide their personal details.

“All official promotions and updates by 7-Eleven Malaysia can be obtained through our verified account channels on Facebook, Instagram and the Twitter handle @7ElevenMalaysia or our official website www.7eleven.com.my,” the statement said.

The company said it is investigating the source of the scam and warned that legal action will be taken against those responsible for organising illegal schemes using its brand.

Those who want to clear their doubts or report suspect scams should reach 7-eleven through its digital channels or write to the company through marketing@7eleven.com.my.