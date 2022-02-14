7 M’sians stranded in Manila airport allowed to enter the Philippines

KUALA LUMPUR: Following swift action by the Malaysian Embassy in Manila, all seven Malaysians stranded at the airport after their digital COVID-19 vaccination credentials were not recognised by the Philippines authorities, have been allowed to enter the republic.

“Wisma Putra is pleased to inform that seven fellow Malaysians who were stranded at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport have been allowed to enter the Philippines, following swift action by our Malaysian Embassy in Manila. Kudos team @myembassymanila,” tweeted Malaysian Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra).

Earlier it was reported the Malaysian embassy was on the ground to assist the 13 Malaysians stranded at the airport. However, Wisma Putra has confirmed the number of Malaysians involved is seven and not as reported.

They were refused entry into the republic and told that the Malaysian digital vaccine certificate in the MySejahtera app was not an acceptable proof of vaccination.

The affected travellers had related to the Malaysian media that their passports were confiscated and were told that they will be deported on Tuesday, and they had to remain at the airport in the meantime as no hotel facilities were provided.

It was also reported that the Malaysian ambassador to the Philippines had personally met the stranded passengers at the airport and was working on an appeal for vaccination reciprocity, but had yet to receive a response from the Philippine authorities. - Bernama