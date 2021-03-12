7 men detained for fighting over parking lots in Sungai Way

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested seven men involved in two fights over a misunderstanding related to motorcycle parking lots at Intan Baiduri apartment, Sungai Way here.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said they received a complaint on the incident which occurred between 11pm (Thursday) and 1.30am (Friday) involving a group of 11 men.

He added two men, aged 20 and 34, were injured while two vehicles were damaged during the fights.

“The 20-year-old victim was slashed and suffered serious injuries to his left calf Both victims were sent for treatment at Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC),” he said in a statement here today.

Nik Ezanee said an initial investigation found that the suspects, who were believed to be under the influence of alcohol, had used machetes during the fights.

“Four more suspects who are still at large have been identified and police are now tracing their whereabouts,” he said, adding the detained suspects, aged 16 to 30 will be remanded tomorrow.

Police urge those with information on the case to contact investigating officer Insp. R. Sangaran at 012-539 0380 or the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters operations room at 03-7966 2176 or any police stations. — Bernama