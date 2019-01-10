7-month-old baby under care of babysitter dies from head injuries

KUALA LUMPUR: A seven-month-old baby boy under the care of a babysitter here has died from severe head injuries.

The baby was found unconscious with blood spots on his nose at the babysitter’s home in Kampung Setia Jaya in Setapak here, on Tuesday.

A social media posting by a woman claimed that the victim’s mother, who visited the home at 12.15pm on Tuesday, was shocked to find her baby’s right eye bruised.

The victim’s parents, brought their baby to a private clinic in Taman Melati here, before he was rushed to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL).

The victim was pronounced dead moments after arriving at the hospital.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Noor Azmin Yusoff said according to the victim’s father, 33, the boy appeared healthy earlier in the day.

“The post-mortem conducted by the HKL forensics team has found that the baby died from head-related injuries and internal bleeding, possibly caused by a fall,“ he said.

Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief SAC Rusdi Md Isa said no arrests have been made and that the case is being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001.

A police report has also been lodged in relation to the incident.