7 more Covid-19 cases detected in country

PETALING JAYA: Seven more Covid-19 cases have been detected, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 36, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

He said he was informed by health authorities during a briefing on the status of Covid-19 in the country, where he was briefed on measures taken since Covid-19 was detected in Malaysia, including efforts to bring home Malaysians from Wuhan.

The Prime Minister’s Office said he had directed the special task force to continue monitoring the situation and to take more steps to prevent the outbreak

“The Prime Minister was satisfied with measures taken by government agencies to manage the spreading of Covid-19, and recorded his appreciation to those involved, particularly front liners and medical staff,“ it said in a statement.

He has advised the public not to panic, to abstain from panic buying and put into practice the measures that have been outlined by the Health Ministry.

Muhyiddin urged Malaysian who had visited countries such as China, South Korea, Japan and Italy to adhere to travel and health advisories issued by authorities.

The Health Ministry said 14 cases were being treated at Sungai Buloh Hospital and Kuala Lumpur Hospital, while 22 people have been discharged.