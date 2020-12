MELAKA: A total of seven men were arrested by the police in raids conducted at two condominiums on Jalan Pelanduk here believed to be used as online gambling calling centres.

Melaka Criminal Investigation Department head ACP Mohd Sukri Kaman said the raids were conducted at 4pm last Thursday following almost a month of intelligence and surveillance work.

He said the suspects, all locals, aged between 18 and 23, were believed to be operators of the online gambling.

“They were offered a salary of between RM2,000 and RM2,500 a month and provided with the necessary gadgets and devices for the purpose.

“ Their job is to promote the gambling websites through Facebook and Wechat and handle the stakes placed online,“ he said in a statement today. — Bernama