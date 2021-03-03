7 snatch theft cases solved with arrest of 5 suspects

PETALING JAYA: Seven cases of snatch thefts that were reported in Kota Damansara were solved on Tuesday when police arrested five suspects including a woman.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal (pix) said today that the suspects who are aged between 24 and 33 were arrested in Jinjang, Kuala Lumpur at about 6.30pm on Tuesday.

He said three of the suspects had admitted to committing the snatch thefts.

Nik Ezanee said police obtained a two day remand order on the suspects yesterday.

He said one of the cases they are allegedly behind was snatching a gold chain from a 44-year-old private company executive in October last year.

The victim who was riding his motorcycle on Persiaran Surian in Damansara Damai when the incident occurred fell from his machine after being attacked by the suspects.