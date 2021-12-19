70 more areas in Hulu Langat to face unscheduled water cut

KUALA LUMPUR: Seventy more areas in Hulu Langat will experience unscheduled water supply disruptions after the Semenyih 2 Water Treatment Plant (LRA) had to stop operating due to the increasing water level that has entered the raw water pump house.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor), in a statement today, said it could not estimate when the LRA will resume full operations.

According to the statement, Air Selangor would mobilise alternative water supply assistance through water tankers in stages to consumers and critical premises in the affected areas.

It added that consumers could obtain the list of areas involved from https://hentitugas.airselangor.com/ and the Air Selangor application. — Bernama