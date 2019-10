KUALA BERANG: 70% of the 40,000 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) graduates from the Malaysian Construction Academy (ABM) managed to secure jobs each year.

Works Minister Baru Bian (pix) said most of them involved in high-impact fields such as welding, pipe installation as well as scaffolding.

“There are also graduates who get the opportunity to work abroad and earn higher salaries. There are also some ABM graduates who managed to earn a monthly salary of between RM20,000 and RM30,000,“ he told reporters.

He said this after officiating the Terengganu edition of the Jelajah TVET Pembinaan programme and the Worldskills Malaysia Competition 2019 at the eastern region ABM here today.

As such, he encouraged more youths to take up TVET courses at training institutions such as ABM to enable them to become skilled workers.

Earlier, the Malaysian Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) chairman Tan Sri Dr Ahmad Tajuddin Ali said a total of RM700 million had been spent since 1997 to provide various skills training courses in construction-related fields at ABM. — Bernama