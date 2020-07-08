70 Sabah KPDNHEP staff sign corruption-free pledge

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 70 employees of the Sabah branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) today took their Corruption-Free Pledge (IBR).

The pledge reading was led by its director, Georgie Abas, and was witnessed by Sabah Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) director, S. Karunanithy.

Georgie in his brief speech said Sabah KPDNHEP had made the pledge in 2017 and it was necessary to hold it again to show everyone’s commitment in fighting corruption in the state.

“The officers and staff of Sabah KPDNHEP should remember that the success of KPDNHEP as the first ministry to launch the Organisation Anti-Corruption Plan (OCAP) in 2019 and should be translated it at the state level to strengthen integrity and anti-corruption,” he said. - Bernama