70 Schools participate in campaign to raise students’ literacy level of thalassemia

PUTRAJAYA: The ‘NowyouSEEme 2.0’ campaign, organised by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Ministry of Education (MOE), with the cooperation of Hibiscus Petroleum Bhd has opened an opportunity for school students to recognise and understand thalassemia.

In a statement today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said 70 schools nationwide participated in the five-month campaign held in conjunction with World Thalassemia Day 2022 (May 8).

“The reach of activities on social media is also very encouraging with 20,000 reaches on Instagram and 60,000 reaches on Facebook. In addition, a total of 20,000 video views on YouTube and 40,000 video views on TikTok have been achieved,“ he said.

Earlier, Dr Noor Hisham and MOE director-general Datuk Pkharuddin Ghazali had joined in the online awards and closing ceremony of the campaign.

To strengthen awareness of thalassemia, Dr Noor Hisham called on Malaysians to also raise awareness and carry out genetic screening tests to identify carriers of the thalassemia gene because the disease can lead to death due to complications from the effects of serious anaemia.

Thalassemia is a genetic disease of red blood cells in which those suffering from it are unable to produce good red blood cells in sufficient quantity. Therefore, thalassemia patients need to receive life-long blood transfusions once to twice a month. - Bernama